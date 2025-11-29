Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final Live Streaming: Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Tri-Nation Series 2025. Earlier, Sri Lanka edged past Pakistan by a narrow margin of six runs to qualify for the summit clash. The Dasun Shanaka-led side had a disappointing start to the series, losing two matches on the trot. What would have hurt the Lankans more was a 67-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe. They then lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets. Sri Lanka bounced back to beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets when the two teams came up against each other in the second round-robin game, before edging past Pakistan to enter the final.

On the other hand, Pakistan registered a hat-trick of wins to make it to the final of the tournament. Salman Agha and Co. defeated Zimbabwe twice and Sri Lanka once, before losing their fourth game.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final -

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final will take place on Saturday, November 29.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss for the match will take place at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will telecast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final will not be telecast live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final in India?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 final will be streamed live on Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the official broadcaster)