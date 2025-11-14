Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 2nd ODI Live Telecast: All eyes will be on the Rawalpindi pitch once again, which is expected to remain batting-friendly with an average first-innings score near 287, while still offering significant bounce and seam movement for the fast bowlers. The toss will be a key factor, as the team bowling first has shown a clear advantage in recent ODIs at this venue. For Sri Lanka, the match is a must-win to keep the series alive and force a decider, promising a high-stakes, competitive contest against a Pakistan side determined to wrap up a valuable home series victory. Stay tuned for the all-important toss and team news.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will take place on Friday, November 14.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match be held?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will start at 3:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)