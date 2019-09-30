 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Pakistan Batsman To Score 1000 Runs In Calendar Year

Updated: 30 September 2019 20:23 IST

Babar Azam scored 1,000 runs in 19 innings in 2019, reaching the landmark in two innings fewer than Javed Miandad in 1987

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Pakistan Batsman To Score 1000 Runs In Calendar Year
Babar Azam scored his 11th ODI century in the match against Sri Lanka in Karachi

Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam, playing in his first match as vice-captain, blazed a century in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka in Karachi Monday. Babar Azam made a 105-ball 115 before holing out to short leg as Pakistan finished with 305/7 batting first. With the fluent knock, which included eight boundaries and four sixes, Azam became the fastest batsman to make 1,000 runs in a calendar year for Pakistan in the 50-over format. The 25-year-old took just 19 innings to reach the landmark, two less than Javed Miandad, who scored 1,000 runs in 21 innings in 1987.

Babar Azam has been in fine form for Pakistan. He has scored two centuries and seven half centuries in ODIs this year and is the only batsman to reach the 1,000-run mark in 2019.

Mohammad Yousuf and current Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq sit behind Miandad on the list, having taken 23 innings to reach the 1,000-run mark in 2002 and 2013 respectively.

Playing in front of his home crowd, the right-handed batsman scored his 11th ODI century. The batsman took just 71 innings to get to 11 hundreds, nine fewer than Virat Kohli. Only Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock got 11 tons faster than him, having taken 64 and 65 innings respectively.

Babar Azam's phenomenal performances have helped him rise in stature. Already seen as one of their most important batsmen, he was named vice-captain for the Pakistan ODI squad against Sri Lanka after a phenomenal show in the World Cup. While Pakistan failed to set the seminal tournament on fire, Babar Azam shone with the willow, scoring 474 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Babar Azam scored 115 runs off 105 balls in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka
  • It took him to 1,000 runs in 2019 in just 19 innings
  • Javed Miandad had taken 21 innings toreach 1,000 runs in 1987
Related Articles
Babar Azam Named Pakistan Vice-Captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed Remains Captain
Babar Azam Named Pakistan Vice-Captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed Remains Captain
Pakistan Cricketer Babar Azam
Pakistan Cricketer Babar Azam's Popularity Crashes Somerset Website
"Aim Is To Become World Best Batsman": Babar Azam After Pakistan
"Aim Is To Become World Best Batsman": Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over New Zealand
Sania Mirza Posts Inspiring Message After Pakistan End New Zealand
Sania Mirza Posts Inspiring Message After Pakistan End New Zealand's Unbeaten Run In World Cup
Babar Azam Stars As Pakistan Beat New Zealand To Keep World Cup Hopes Alive
Babar Azam Stars As Pakistan Beat New Zealand To Keep World Cup Hopes Alive
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.