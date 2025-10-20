Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE Streaming: Reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa take on Pakistan in the crucial second Test, seeking to make a comeback in the series. South Africa lost the first Test by 93 runs, and need to win the second one to level the series 1-1. Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa will be aiming for a better batting display in the second Test. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope that their own batting unit, led by captain Shan Masood, is able to continue the momentum from the first Test.

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 2nd Test LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match will be played from Monday, October 20 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match be held?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match start?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match will not be televised live on any TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are information provided by the broadcaster)