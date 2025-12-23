History was made in Bali on Tuesday as Indonesia's 28-year-old right-arm pacer, Gede Priandana, became the first player in T20I history to take five wickets in a single over. Priandana's feat stands alone as a first in both the men's and women's international game. Multiple players had managed to clinch 4 wickets in a single over, with the likes of Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, and Jason Holder among those, but no one had taken 5 scalps in the same over before.

The Indonesian bowler attained the feat during the first of a T20I series against Cambodia. Chasing 168, Cambodia sat at 106 for 5 before Priandana began his clinical over. He claimed a hat-trick with his first three deliveries, dismissing Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh, and Chanthoeun Rathanak.

After a brief reprieve with a dot ball, he removed Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak to wrap up the innings. The feat came in the 16th over of the innings.

Players to have taken 4 wickets in a single over in T20Is:

- Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) vs New Zealand, 2019

- Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) vs Ireland, 2019

- Curtis Campher (Ireland) vs Netherlands, 2021

- Jason Holder (West Indies) vs England, 2022

Priandana gave a single run in the over, that too because of a wide, helping his team secure a 60-run victory.

Earlier in the match, Dharma Kesuma, the wicketkeeper-batter, anchored the Indonesian innings, smashing an unbeaten 110 off 68 balls, including eight fours and six sixes.

Before his heroics with the ball, Priandana opened the batting, contributing 6 runs from 11 balls.

Until Priandana's historic performance, the feat of taking five wickets in a single over had only been witnessed twice in men's T20 cricket, but in the domestic format. Al-Amin Hossain was the first to do so, while playing for UCB-BCB XI in the 2013-14 Victory Day T20 Cup. Retired Indian cricketer Abhimanyu Mithun became the second bowler to match the feat, doing so for Karnataka during the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final.

Priandana's display marks the first time a bowler has claimed five wickets in an over in the international T20 arena.