Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: After a roller-coaster ride in the first two games, South Africa and Pakistan come up against each other for one final time in the series. It is a winner-takes-all contest as the three-match series is tied at 1-1. The Proteas cruised to a 55-run victory in the first game. They scored a big total of 194 for 9 in 20 overs and then bundled out the hosts for 139. Reeza Hendricks top-scored for the Proteas with 60 off 40 balls, while Corbin Bosch and George Linde claimed four and three wickets, respectively.

The Proteas went into the second game confidently but were stunned by Pakistan's terrific comeback. After opting to bowl first, the hosts bundled out the visitors for a paltry total of 110 runs. Faheem Ashraf was the chief wrecker with four wickets to his name, while Salman Mirza scalped three.

There was no competition as Pakistan reached home in just 13.1 overs, taking the series to the decider.

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match take place?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will take place on Saturday, November 1.

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match be held?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)