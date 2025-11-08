Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI, LIVE Score Updates
PAK vs SA Live Scorecard Updates, 3rd ODI: South Africa skipper Matthew Breetzke won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the series-deciding third ODI.
PAK vs SA 3rd ODI
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: South Africa skipper Matthew Breetzke won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the series-deciding third ODI at Faisalabad. The series is nicely poised at 1-1, heading into the final encounter. Pakistan won a closely-fought first encounter, while South Africa cruised to victory in the second game. The captains of both sides are aiming to register their maiden series victory as captain. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi took over the reigns of the ODI team ahead of the series, while Matthew Breetzke has done a commendable job captaining South Africa in the absence of several senior stars. (Live Scorecard)
3rd ODI, South Africa in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Nov 08, 2025
Play In Progress
PAK
SA
49/0 (10.4)
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.59
Batsman
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
29 (36)
Quinton de Kock
19* (28)
Bowler
Saim Ayub
17/0 (5)
Haris Rauf
17/0 (2.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
PAK vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE
1 run.
No run.
1 run.
Powerplay 1 done! Now, four fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
Touch short and around off, Pretorius pulls it straight to mid on.
Slower in the air, length and on middle, turned to square leg.
Slightly short and on middle and leg, Quinton de Kock pulls it to square leg where Abrar Ahmed makes a good stop. One.
Too full and on middle, Pretorius flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
A bit quicker and on middle and leg, Pretorius flicks it to deep square leg for a couple more.
Flights it full and on middle, Pretorius tries to power but mistimes it back onto the pads.
Expecting a fuller delivery, Quinton de Kock hangs back and hits it to the left of mid on for a couple of runs.
On a good length and around off, blocked out.
CLOSE! Haris Rauf bowls it very full and outside of, Quinton de Kock bends his back knee to drive but inside edges it onto the pads.
Slants it on middle and leg, Pretorius bunts it to the left of mid on for a single.
Short of a good length, outside off, Pretorius punches it to the left of point for no run.
A skiddy length, around off, Pretorius drives it to short cover.
Fuller delivery on middle, Pretorius hits it to square leg and keeps the strike.
Flat and angling in on middle, Quinton de Kock tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Darts it full and on the pads, Quinton de Kock sweeps it to short fine leg.
Shorter and outside off, Quinton de Kock cuts it to point.