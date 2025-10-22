Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score Updates: Tristan Stubbs Sets Sight On Ton As SA Bounce Back vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: South Africa will resume their innings from 185/4 on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: South Africa will resume their innings from 185/4 on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Currently, Kyle Verreynne (10*) and Tristan Stubbs (68*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the Proteas trail by 148 runs. Earlier on Day 2, two late wickets by debutant spinner Asif Afridi checked South Africa's progress. Afridi (2-24) picked up the wickets of half century-maker Tony de Zorzi (55) and Dewald Brevis got dismissed for his second duck of the series. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Oct 20, 2025
Day 2 | Stumps
PAK
333
SA
185/4 (65.0)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.85
Batsman
Tristan Stubbs
68 (184)
Kyle Verreynne
10* (25)
Bowler
Noman Ali
61/0 (21)
Asif Afridi
24/2 (15)
South Africa still trail Pakistan by 148 runs and with this duo of Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne being the last proper batting duo, they will have their work cut out in the first session on Day 3. Pakistan will be eager to get atleast a couple of early breakthroughs on Day 3 to gain complete control of this first innings but one big partnership could really make this a close contest. Day 3 will begin on Wednesday, 22nd October at 5 am GMT, but you can join us sooner for the build-up as well. Cheers!
The final session was all about holding fort for South Africa as Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs continued to frustrate the Pakistani spinners. However, for a long period of time, the scoring rate was very slow. Stubbs and de Zorzi did manage to muster up runs at a much better pace and brought up their individual fifties as well. With things looking pretty even-stevens, debutant Asif Afridi got the breakthrough and soon enough, he got the destructive Dewald Brevis for a duck as well and once again, South Africa were pegged back, leaving Stubbs with all the burden on his shoulders.
South Africa came out to bat just a few minutes before Lunch and managed to negotiate that tricky phase of play, but when conditions were pretty much excellent for batting in the second session, they couldn't quite score at a brisk pace. Aiden Markram did manage to turn on the heat but he perished and the Proteas had to rebuild once again. Shaheen Afridi had laid a good foundation for the spinners and it was Sajid Khan who struck gold in his very first over, dismissing the Proteas skipper, handing the hosts the advantage at that point.
The day started with Pakistan needing a partnership to get back on track and they did get it thanks to a solid stand between Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha. However, the Proteas answered back in the first session itself and Keshav Maharaj ran through the Pakistani middle and lower order, ending up with a seven-wicket haul, but the hosts did manage to get 333 solid runs on the board.
The end of a vital day's play of Test cricket and at the end of Day 2, hosts Pakistan hold the upper hand. South Africa are playing an extra bowler this match, which means Marco Jansen, who is scheduled to come in next, is their all-rounder, and then the tail will follow and they still trail by 148 big runs.
Tad fuller, on middle. Tristan Stubbs charges down the track but yorks himself in the process and ends up jamming the delivery down the track. That's stumps for Day 2!
Tossed up, fuller, on off. Tristan Stubbs lunges and defends it down toward short cover.
Short, on middle and leg. Kyle Verreynne tucks from the backfoot toward mid-wicket and gets a single.
Short, on leg stump. Kyle Verreynne looks for a sweep shot but holds himself back and ends it pushing it back to the bowler.
Slower through the air, fuller on off. Kyle Verreynne drives it toward cover.
Noman Ali drags his length back, on middle. Kyle Verreynne stays deep into the crease and flicks it toward the vacant mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
NO BALL! Noman Ali overstepped once again! Short, on off and middle. Kyle Verreynne dabs it back to the bowler.
Short, on off. Kyle Verreynne attempts to block it to the off side but underedges the ball toward wide of mid-wicket for a single.
Fuller, on middle. Kyle Verreynne sweeps it toward short fine leg.
Full, outside off. Kyle Verreynne eases it toward backward point.
Beaten! Pitches it up, on off and spins it away from the batter. Kyle Verreynne goes for a front footed defence but misses the connection on the outside edge.
Short of a length, outside off, turns it away. Kyle Verreynne pushes it toward cover-point.
Short, on off. Kyle Verreynne punches it toward backward point.
Tossed up, on off. Tristan Stubbs strides out and blocks it toward point.
Pitches it up, on middle. Kyle pushes it back to the bowler.