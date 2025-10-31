Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: South Africa will aim to seal the series, while Pakistan will focus on staying alive as the two teams come up against each other in the second T20I match. The Proteas cruised to a 55-run victory in the first game of the three-match series. They scored a big total of 194 for 9 in 20 overs and then bundled out the hosts for 139. Reeza Hendricks top scored for the Proteas with 60 off 40 balls, while Corbin Bosch and George Linde claimed four and three wickets, respectively.

Linde bagged the Player of the Match award in the game as he also contributed with the bat, scoring 36 runs off 22 balls with the help of four fours and one six.

While South Africa ticked all the boxes, Pakistan faltered in both the batting and bowling departments. Mohammad Nawaz (3 for 26, and 36 runs) and Saim Ayub (2 for 31 and 37 runs) put up an all-round show, but rest of the players failed to make an impact.

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match take place?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, October 31.

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match be held?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)