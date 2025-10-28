Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: After a 1-1 Test series draw, Pakistan and South Africa will exchange blows in the shortest format of the game. Led by Salman Ali Agha, Asia Cup 2025 finalists Pakistan will hope to avenge their T20I series defeat to South Africa from nearly two years ago. This series is also set to mark the return to T20I cricket for star Pakistan batter Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah. On the other hand, South Africa haven't won a T20I series since they beat Pakistan in late 2024. The Proteas will be captained by Donovan Ferreira, who is standing in after David Miller was ruled out due to injury.

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match take place?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will take place on Tuesday, October 28 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match be held?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)