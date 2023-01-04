Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Imam-Ul-Haq Falls As Pakistan Go Four Down vs New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Pakistan went three down on Tuesday after losing wickets of Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood and Babar Azam.
PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: Imam-ul-Haq eyes his century against New Zealand.© AFP
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel will resume at their individual scores of 74 and 13, respectively, in the ongoing second and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan went three down on Tuesday after losing wickets of Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood and Babar Azam. Both Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel have taken a wicket each so far. Earlier, New Zealand posted a big total of 449 runs on the board with the help of 122 from Devon Conway and 71 from Tom Latham. Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 4 wickets for 149 runs. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah and Agha Salman picked three wickets each.(LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium, Karachi
2nd Test, New Zealand in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2022/23, Jan 02, 2023
Day 3 | Morning Session
PAK
189/4 (62.5)
NZ
449
National Stadium, Karachi
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.01
% chance to win
NZ 36%
Draw 42%
PAK 22%
Batsman
Saud Shakeel
32 (119)
Sarfaraz Ahmed
3* (11)
Bowler
Tim Southee
36/1 (13)
Ish Sodhi
19/0 (7.5)
No run.
No run.
DRINKS! Pakistan started the morning with a boundary but have been quite watchful in the first hour accumulating just 33 runs. The New Zealand bowlers continued to remain patient and it was once again Tim Southee who provided them with the breakthrough. He dismissed Imam-ul-Haq on 83 and they will now be eager to take a few more before Lunch to strengthen their position in the game.
BEATEN! Tim Southee almost finds the edge once again. It is a length ball, that is angled across the left-hander. Saud Shakeel tries to defend it out by hanging the blade away from his body with any foot movement. He misses and gets beaten on the outside edge. A probing over from Southee comes to an end.
Touch fuller, leaving the left-hander with the angle. Saud Shakeel has no shot to offer.
Full, wide of off. Saud Shakeel shuffles and dabs it out.
Tim Southee fires it full, wide of off, shaping away a touch. Sarfaraz Ahmed strokes it to covers for a single.
Length, wide of off. Sarfaraz Ahmed blocks it to the off side.
This is full, shaping across the left-hander. Saud Shakeel leans in and drives it into the gap at covers. The batters take a single.
A dot to end the over! It is fuller, turning away. Sarfaraz Ahmed presses forward and blocks it into covers.
Quite short, outside off. Saud Shakeel punches it to point for a single now. He moves to 30 now.
Sarfaraz Ahmed paddles it to deep square leg and crosses.
Full and outside off. Ahmed leans in and drives it into covers.
Floats it up, on off pole. It grips and turns away sharply. Sarfaraz Ahmed tries to block it out but gets beaten. The ball zips past the outside edge.
Tossed up, full and on off. Saud Shakeel clips it to square leg and crosses.
Tim Southee welcomes Sarfaraz Ahmed with a full delivery attacking the stumps. Sarfaraz Ahmed blocks this back towards the bowler. A maiden wicket for Tim Southee.
Sarfaraz Ahmed is the new batter in.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! New Zealand have the breakthrough and it is the big wicket of Imam-ul-Haq as he walks back 17 runs short of what would have been a wonderful century! This is bowled on a good length but wide outside off. Imam-ul-Haq who has been really disciplined so far goes for a wild swing at the ball but does not connect cleanly. Tom Blundell collects the ball behind the wicket and all the players go up in appeal straight away. They are convinced that there is an edge but the umpire thinks otherwise. Tim Southee opts for the review and Imam-ul-Haq looks slightly worried. UltraEdge shows that there is a tiny spike when the ball passes the toe end of the bat and the onfield decision has to be reversed. Pakistan are four wickets down now and with this partnership broken, New Zealand have an opportunity to get some quick wickets.
This is on a good length and wide outside the off-pole. Imam-ul-Haq is watchful as he leaves this one alone.
Continues bowling on a fuller length and just outside the off stump. Imam-ul-Haq taps this into the offside.