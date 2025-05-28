Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming 1st T20I: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series gets underways less than 48 hours after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final. For Pakistan, former skipper Babar Azam, veteran keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi are notable absentees for the series. Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan, with Shadab Khan named as his deputy. On the other hand, Litton Das was officially named as Bangladesh's T20I captain, while offspinner Mahedi Hasan has been appointed as his vice-captain for the seven away T20Is against UAE and Pakistan in May-June 2025. Litton takes over from Najmul Hossain Shanto in the position after the 26-year-old stepped down as Bangladesh's T20I captain earlier this year.

All three matches will be played in Lahore.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, May 28.

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will not be broadcast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Sports Central YouTube channel.

(With Agency Inputs)