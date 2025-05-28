Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates 1st T20I
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st T20I: Two out-of-form T20 sides look to turn the corner as Pakistan host Bangladesh in Lahore for a three-game series.
PAK vs BAN Live Score 1st T20I: Two out-of-form T20I sides look to turn the corner as Pakistan host Bangladesh in Lahore for a three-game series. Pakistan begin yet another new era with Kiwi Mike Hesson on board as head coach of the white-ball side. Salman Ali Agha continues to lead the side with former captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi all missing from the scene for this three-match rubber. Bangladesh too have a new captain in Litton Das after Najmul Hossain Shanto decided to step down from his duties. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be his deputy for the games at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium (Live Scorecard)
PAK vs BAN 1st T20I Live
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (C), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (WK), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (WK), Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
The skipper of Bangladesh, Litton Das, says that in the last series they played well, but didn't win it. Adds that it's a new game, so you have to play well in this series. Mentions that he knows his bowler's strength, and he backs them. Adds that it's a good opportunity for the youngsters to do well who will be replacing the senior players in this series. Shares that they do not mind bowling first on this wicket.
The capitan of Pakistan, Salman Agha, says they will try to score above par and put pressure on the opposition. Adds it is a good wicket and that they want to put some runs on the board. On Pakistan's way forward in the T20I format, he says the 16 player squad that is selected is in a good form and had a good PSL season. Says when you're representing the country, you can have the recognition. On his performance, he says his goal will be to contribute for his side.
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and elected to BAT first.
On the other hand, Litton Das' tenure as T20I captain of Bangladesh didn't start well, as they suffered a setback against UAE after losing the series by 2-1. Their squad is packed with exciting players, like Hasan Mahmud, Tanzid Hasan, and Parvez Hossain Emon. But there are some injury concerns in the team, as Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Soumya Sarkar are all sidelined due to injuries, and Nahid Rana opted out of the tour. With talented stars on both sides, a close contest is expected. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, will begin yet another new era as Mike Hesson has been appointed the white-ball coach. The home team are heading into this series after suffering a 4-1 series loss against New Zealand. Salman's leadership and experience will be crucial as they take on Bangladesh. The Pakistan squad will be without Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi as they are looking to build a squad for next year's T20 World Cup. There might be some big names missing from the squad, but there are the likes of Hasan Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, and Abrar Ahmed, who are coming off a brilliant season of PSL 2025.
Hello and welcome to all the cricket enthusiasts. Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to clash in the first T20I of their three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It was originally scheduled to consist of three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is, however, it was cut short to five T20I matches when the PSL invaded its window and scrapped the two games in Faisalabad, and eventually scheduled for five T20I matches, the series was shortened to a three-match T20I series.
... MATCH DAY ...
