PAK vs BAN Live Score 1st T20I: Two out-of-form T20I sides look to turn the corner as Pakistan host Bangladesh in Lahore for a three-game series. Pakistan begin yet another new era with Kiwi Mike Hesson on board as head coach of the white-ball side. Salman Ali Agha continues to lead the side with former captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi all missing from the scene for this three-match rubber. Bangladesh too have a new captain in Litton Das after Najmul Hossain Shanto decided to step down from his duties. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be his deputy for the games at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium (Live Scorecard)