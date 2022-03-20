Australia's ongoing tour of Pakistan has been a hot topic of debate. After the first Test ended in a drab draw in Rawalpindi, the recently-concluded Karachi Test added much-needed spark to the series ahead of the final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the series decider, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has recalled an incident involving former Australia captain Ricky Ponting during the 1999 tour Down Under. With Pakistan already trailing 2-0 ahead of the final Test, Akhtar said that he wanted to "hurt somebody".

The former Pak cricketer said he was purposely bowling the short-pitched deliveries as he was enjoying the bounce on offer.

"During the Test match, I thought [if nothing is happening] let's hurt somebody. That's why I bowled the fastest spell. I wanted to see if Ricky can match my pace and I was purposely bowling bouncers [to] see if I could beat him but before that I had never beaten him with my sheer pace," Akhtar said during an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

The 45-year-old said that had it been any other batter in place of Ponting, he would have chopped his head off, adding that he had a lot respect for the legendary Australia skipper.

"Had it not been Ricky Ponting...I would have chopped his [the batsman's] head off because it was furiously fast. I've been best of friends with Brett Lee and I respected Ricky Ponting," he added.

Akhtar, who made his debut for Pakistan in 1997, played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, 15 T20Is, taking 444 wickets across formats.