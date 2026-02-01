Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Pakistan look to continue their brilliant run of form as the Salman Ali Agha-led side takes on Australia in the 3rd T20I in Lahore on Sunday. Pakistan have already clinched the three-match series with victories in the first 2 matches. The hosts started the series on a brilliant note with a 22-run win in the first T20I. They followed it up with an even more dominant performance as Australia slumped to a 90-run loss. Batting first, Salman Ali Agha and Usman Khan slammed half-centuries to take Pakistan to 198/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Australia were bundled out for just 108 with Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan taking 3 wickets each.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will take place on Sunday, February 1.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match be held?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 4 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)