Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, T20I Tri-Series Final LIVE Telecast: Pakistan face Afghanistan in the final of the T20 tri-series, which also included United Arab Emirates. The two teams played each other twice in the group stage with Afghanistan and Pakistan winning one match each. While Pakistan won the tournament opener, Afghanistan fought back brilliantly to win the last match that they played against each other. This tri-series is a brilliant place for both teams to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 which will start on September 9.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, T20I Tri-Series Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final will take place on Sunday, September 7 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final be held?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final start?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)