 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan Umpire Dies Of Heart Attack During Match

Updated: 08 October 2019 13:24 IST

A local umpire in Pakistan died while supervising a club-level tournament match in Karachi.

Pakistan Umpire Dies Of Heart Attack During Match
Umpire Nasim Sheikh passed away on the way to the hospital. © AFP

A local umpire in Pakistan died while supervising a club-level tournament match on Monday in Karachi.

According to a report in Pakistan's Samaa TV, umpire Nasim Sheikh suffered a heart attack while officiating in the match played in the Gulberg area of the city.

He passed away on the way to the hospital.

Sheikh, 52, was a heart patient and had undergone an angiography earlier this year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Faces Fans
Hardik Pandya Faces Fans' Wrath For "Disrespectful" Birthday Wish For Zaheer Khan
Gautam Gambhir Masters Pedicure Skills, Seeks Daughters
Gautam Gambhir Masters Pedicure Skills, Seeks Daughters' Blessings On "Ashtami Kanjak"
Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Mohammed Shami Sought Advice After World Cup, But "Sad" Pakistan Bowlers Didn
Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Mohammed Shami Sought Advice After World Cup, But "Sad" Pakistan Bowlers Didn't
Australia Recall Steve Smith, David Warner For T20Is Against Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Australia Recall Steve Smith, David Warner For T20Is Against Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga Help Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan In Second T20I To Clinch Series
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga Help Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan In Second T20I To Clinch Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.