The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) changed the dates for the upcoming T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will now start from November 18 instead of November 17 and all the matches will be played in Rawalpindi amid security concerns following the suicide bombing in Islamabad. Earlier, Lahore was scheduled to host five games, including the final on November 29. However, the decision to change the venue as well as the dates was taken after PCB's discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

"The decision to revise the schedule was made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), following mutual discussions to accommodate operational and match requirements," the PCB said in a statement.

The Zimbabwe cricket team arrived in Islamabad early on Thursday amid tight security.

The Sri Lankan cricket team will also continue with its bilateral tour of Pakistan and no player or official is planning to return home, according to its team manager, Mahinda Halangoda.

Eight players had expressed concerns about continuing the tour after the terror attack in Islamabad, which left 12 dead and several injured. But after SLC spoke to them and gave them assurances, they have decided to stay for the assignment.

Halangoda said that no player would be returning to Sri Lanka.

"I can confirm that," he asserted.

A reliable source aware of the developments said it had taken massive behind the scenes efforts to convince the players that they would be safe in Pakistan and should continue playing the series.

"The Sri Lanka board President Shammi Silva and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan got involved and things are settled for now," he said.

PCB Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said he was grateful to the Sri Lankan team for the decision to continue the Pakistan tour.

The PCB later announced a slight change in the schedule of the remaining two one-day games. The PCB announced that the two matches will now be played on Friday and Sunday in Rawalpindi, instead of the originally planned dates of November 13 and 15.

