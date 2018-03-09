Pakistan Super League: Shaheen Afridi, 17, Blows Away Multan Sultans With Magical Spell

The name Afridi is quite a famous one in cricketing circles and immediately brings memories of a certain Shahid Afridi blasting bowlers to all corners of the ground. However, that monopoly over the name might be at an end. Pakistan have a new Afridi on the block and incidentally, he too is making a name for himself as a teenager. Shaheen Afridi had already announced himself to the world when he took an eight-wicket haul on his first-class debut in a domestic match in Pakistan. The 17-year-old once again grabbed the headlines on Friday -- this time on a much bigger stage, the Pakistan Super League (PSL).