New Afridi On The Block. 17-Year-Old Dazzles On Debut

The moment the name Afridi crops up anywhere, instantly former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi comes to mind. But now that is in the past as there is a new Afridi in town and like his more illustrious namesake, he is creating waves as a teenager. At 16, Shahid Afridi smashed Sri Lankan bowlers all over the ground to notch up his blistering ton off just 37 balls. Afridi's record dominated the fastest century chart for 20 years, before New Zealand's Corey Anderson broke it in 2014 and then South Africa's AB de Villiers in 2015. But some Pakistan fans were taken back in time, when they saw another young Afridi dazzling but this time with ball. The 17-year old Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up a brilliant eight-wicket haul in his first-class debut.

Shaheen claimed the astonishing figures while representing the Khan RL against Rawalpindi in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (Pakistan's domestic tournament).

Here's the video of Shaheen's magic spell:

While senior Afridi had created ripples across world cricket with his mammoth sixes, left-arm pacer Shaheen is doing things a little differently -- unplayable off-cutters.

With his ability to swing the ball both ways, the 17-year-old Shaheen made bowling look an easy skill during the domestic match.

After taking first-class cricket in Pakistan by storm, it won't be wrong to assume that a national call-up is not that far out.