Watch: Mohammad Sami's Lethal Bouncer Takes PSL Match Into Historic Super Over

Updated: 04 March 2018 12:39 IST

Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed it's first super over when Mohammad Sami dismissed Salman Irshad.

Mohammad Sami was the man of the match for his figures of 3 for 21. © Twitter

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed it's first super over as Brendon McCullum-led Lahore Qalandars took on Misbah-ul-Haq's Islamabad United. Some expert bowling from Qalandars helped them restrict their opponents to an under par score of 121 for nine in the allotted 20 overs. Despite McCullum's patient 34 and Agha Salman's 35-ball 48, Lahore stuttered in the chase. With seven runns required off the last over, two wickets in hand and McCullum still at the crease, Lahore looked favourites but they found a way to shoot themselves in the foot.

After McCullum was run out, Salman Irshad smacked Mohammad Sami over extra cover for a maximum to equal the scores. Needing just one run off 3 balls, Sami produced a lethal bouncer, which Irshad tried to fend off but managed to only balloon a simple catch to the square leg fielder with the match then going into PSL's first super over.

Lahore batted first in the super over with McCullum and Fakhar Zaman opening. Things started brilliantly for them as the New Zealander hoicked Sami for a six on the very first ball. Trying an identical shot, McCullum was caught at deep square leg, which saw Umar Akmal make his way out to the middle.

Akmal managed to top edge a Sami delivery for six as Lahore ended up with 15 runs.

Needing 16 to pull off a stunning win, Andre Russell and Asif Ali opened the batting for Islamabad. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was tonked for a six by Asif on the second ball but the left-armer came back well and gave away just one run off the next two balls.

That meant Islamabad needed 8 off the final two balls with West Indian all-rounder Russell on strike. The big West Indian's presence seemed to throw Mustafizur off and he bowled a wide to leave Islamabad needing seven runs.

A four the next ball left Islamabad needing three off the final ball and Russell got the job done with a backfoot six to lead Islamabad to a memorable win.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Brendon McCullum Andre Russell Cricket
Highlights
  • PSL witnesses it's first super over
  • Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars
  • Mohammad Sami starred with the ball for Islamabad
