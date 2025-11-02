Pakistan cricketer Sahibzada Farhan, who was severely criticised for his AK-47 celebration against India during the Asia Cup 2025 clash, had to suffer backlash from fans on social media again. Fielding near the boundary rope during Pakistan's match against South Africa in Lahore, Farhan seemed to have clapped after hearing the crowd's chants targeting Jasprit Bumrah in the stadium. As the video of the incident went viral on social media, many fans were left fuming as Farhan encouraged the local support in the stadium instead of stopping them from making such derogatory remarks against Bumrah.

The video spread like wildfire on the internet, with fans questioning the mentality of the Pakistani batter yet again. Here's the video:

As for the match, Babar Azam made a triumphant return to T20 cricket with his 37th half-century that led Pakistan to a series-clinching four-wicket victory against South Africa on Saturday.

Pakistan rode on Babar's 68 off 46 balls to reach 140-6 in 19 overs. South Africa fell short for the second successive match and was restricted to 139-9 after losing a third successive toss in the series and being asked to bat first.

An inexperienced South Africa won the opening game by 55 runs at Rawalpindi before Pakistan made a strong comeback with back-to-back comprehensive wins at Lahore to clinch the series 2-1.

Babar controlled the chase well after left-handed opener Saim Ayub was out for his fifth duck in his last 10 T20 innings.The selectors had ignored Babar for almost a year before recalling him for the series against the Proteas as Pakistan still search for the right batting combination for next year's T20 World Cup.

Babar was out for duck in the first match, but overtook Rohit Sharma's record for most runs in T20s when he made 11 not out in the second match.

