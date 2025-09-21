Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan slammed a superb half-century against India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash, and celebrated with an explosive celebration. Farhan got to his fifty with a massive six off the bowling of Axar Patel, and did a 'gun-firing' celebration to mark the milestone. Farhan slammed five boundaries and three sixes, playing an attacking knock against India's high-quality spin attack. His half-century helped Pakistan pile up 91 runs in the first 10 overs of the high-octane clash.

Farhan started off slowly, but upped the ante after the dismissal of opening partner Fakhar Zaman. He completed his half-century in 34 balls. He received two lifelines, being put down twice by Abhishek Sharma in the outfield.

Farhan's innings was a stark contrast to his performance from seven days earlier against India, when he scored 40 runs but took 44 balls to do so.

This is the second match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan. The two arch-rivals squared off in the group stage, where India clinched a dominant win.

However, led by Farhan's superb half-century, Pakistan made it clear that this match would not be as easy for the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

It must be remembered that severe political tension surrounds the two nations, particularly following the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir - where 26 civilians lost their lives - in April 2025 and subsequent cross-border firing between the two nations.

The animosity between the two teams on the cricket pitch has also been evident. After their first match, Suryakumar Yadav-led India refused to shake hands or exchange post-match pleasantries with their Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan.

India topped Group A, having gone unbeaten in the group stages. On the other hand, Pakistan overcame a scare to qualify for the Super Four with a win in their final group match over the United Arab Emirates (UAE).