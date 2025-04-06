Pakistan faced a big blow during the third ODI match against New Zealand on Saturday in Mount Maunganui. Asked to bat first, the Kiwis posted a total of 264/8 with skipper Michael Bracewell and Rhys Mariu scoring 59 and 58 runs respectively. For Pakistan, Akif Javed was the star bowler as he scalped four wickets. However, when Pakistan came out for the chase, their star opener Imam-ul-Haq suffered a massive injury and had to be carried off the field.

The incident took place in the 3rd over when Imam played a shot off William O'Rourke and ran for a single. While he was completing his run, a fielder grabbed the ball and threw it towards the non-striker's end. However, the ball brutally hit Imam on his left jaw and got stuck into the helmet.

The left-handed looked visibly in pain as he fell down on the ground and called for help. The team physio came running and checked on him and declared him unfit to continue the match.

Imam was then carried off the field in a buggy ambulance. Pakistan's explosive batter Usman Khan was called-in as the replacement of Imam for the rest of the game.

Following a medical assessment, the team management confirmed that Imam had sustained a concussion and would play no further part in the game.

As per ICC regulations, a team is allowed to bring in a like-for-like concussion substitute in such scenarios. Pakistan named Usman Khan as Imam's replacement - a move well within the framework of the rules.

"Usman Khan has been named the concussion substitute for Imam-ul-Haq, who sustained an injury after being struck on the jaw by the ball," the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed in a social media post.

Usman, who had impressed with a quick cameo in the series opener before missing the second game due to a hamstring concern, returned to the field but failed to make a major impact. He was dismissed for just 12 runs by New Zealand pacer Mohammad Abbas.

This incident marks the second consecutive ODI in which a Pakistani player has suffered a concussion. In the previous match, Naseem Shah had replaced Haris Rauf, who was hit on the helmet while batting.

(With ANI Inputs)