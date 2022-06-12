Imam-ul-Haq continued his rich vein of form as he scored his seventh successive scores of fifty or more during the third Pakistan-West Indies ODI in Multan on Sunday. In reaching the 50-run mark, Imam became only the second cricketer to score more than six straight half-centuries in ODIs. However, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, who had scored his sixth successive half-century, fell for just 1 and missed out on a record. Pakistan have already sealed the three-ODI series after winning the first two ODIs.

Imam, who was out for 62 in the third ODI, had scores of 56, 103, 106, 89, 65 and 72 in the earlier matches.

Imam has now surpassed Mark Waugh, Gordon Greenidge, Andrew Jones, Mohammad Yusuf, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson in the elite list of batters with 6 straight 50-plus scores in ODIs. Pakistan batting legend Javed Miandad holds the record for the most consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs. He had 9 straight score of 50-plus in the year 1987.

Pakistan's captain won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final day-night international against the West Indies in Multan on Sunday.

Pakistan, who have an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series, handed an ODI debut to 23-year-old fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who came into the side in place of Haris Rauf.

Hasan Ali returned to the side, giving fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi a rest.

West Indies made three changes, as they left out Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Brandon King to bring in Keacy Carty, Jayden Seales and Keemo Paul.

Pakistan won the first match by five wickets and the second by 120 runs -- both in Multan.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Junior