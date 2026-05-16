Pakistan suffered a major scare on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh after star pacer Hasan Ali endured a freak head injury and had to be stretchered off the field. The match, being played in Sylhet, saw Pakistan skipper Shan Masood win the toss and opt to bowl. The incident occurred in the eighth over when Hasan was bowling to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. The batter played the ball straight back at the bowler, and in an attempt to take the catch, Hasan leapt forward but lost his balance and fell heavily, landing on his head.

He was visibly in discomfort as the medical team and teammates rushed to his aid. A stretcher was brought onto the field, and Hasan was taken off for further assessment.

WILL PAKISTAN BE ALLOWED TO MAKE A CONCUSSION SUBSTITUTE??



- Hassan Ali Absence Can Really Harm Us pic.twitter.com/BYcsg053hd — Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) May 16, 2026

In a remarkable turn of events, Hasan later returned to the field in the 15th over, easing concerns over the severity of the injury. He even resumed bowling from the 19th over, much to Pakistan's relief.

On the cricketing front, Mohammad Abbas was the standout performer, claiming 2/22, as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 101/3 at lunch on the opening day.

Earlier this week, fast bowler Nahid Rana claimed five wickets in the second innings as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 104 runs in Dhaka in the opening match of the two-test series.

Abbas struck in the second ball of the innings Saturday, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan for a duck after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Tanzid Hasan, making his test debut, counterattacked to lift the side from early trouble. He struck Abbas with a cover-driven boundary before attacking Khurram Shahzad, one of the three changes of Pakistan from the opening test.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, fresh from his 101 and 87, led the recovery alongside Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh ended the morning session without further trouble. Shanto was batting on 26 with Mushfiqur Rahim on 18 at the lunch break.

At the toss, leading Pakistan batter Babar Azam was back in the squad after missing the first test because of a left knee injury.

(With AP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans