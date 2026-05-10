Pakistan's batting all-rounder Irfan Khan was caught violating traffic rules in the country. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, the player can be seen sitting in the front seat. A traffic police personnel approaches and reminds him that he is not wearing a seat belt. He also asks the player if he should be fined for the violation of rules. It turned into a light-hearted interaction once the officer realised that it was a Pakistan player sitting in the front row of the car. Irfan was also asked about the performance of his Pakistan Super League team, Hyderabad Kingsmen, who finished as runners-up in the 2026 season.

Pakistan cricketer Irfan Khan Niazi was stopped by a traffic warden for not wearing a seat belt, where the two later shared a light-hearted conversation about cricket. #TOKSports #IrfanKhanNiazi pic.twitter.com/DGn7HcCniK — TOK Sports (@TOKSports021) May 9, 2026

Irfan Khan has played nine ODIs and 14 T20Is for Pakistan.

Talking about the PSL 2026 final, Aaron Hardie's brilliant all-round performance led Peshawar Zalmi to their first title since 2017 with a five-wicket win over newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Hardie grabbed 4/27 to bowl out Hyderabad for a below-par 129 all out in 18 overs, with Saim Ayub (54) scoring a fighting half-century. Hardie then hit a fluent 56 not out off 39 balls and anchored Peshawar to 130/5 in 15.2 overs in front of a packed crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Peshawar, who won the toss and chose to chase, had slumped to 40/4 inside the first five overs after losing tournament top run-scorer Babar Azam for a golden duck, while Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis and Michael Bracewell also fell for single-digit scores.

But Hardie, who smashed nine fours, then combined in a match-winning stand of 85 runs with Abdul Samad (48), who missed out on his half-century before holing out in the deep when Peshawar needed only five runs for victory.

Peshawar were favourites for the title after losing only one game in the tournament, with Babar, who scored two centuries, equalling Fakhar Zaman's PSL record of 588 runs in a single edition of the tournament.

Hyderabad had a productive powerplay of 69/2 despite Hardie having captain Marnus Labuschagne (20) caught behind off a rising delivery, and Maaz Sadaqat's early aggression was cut short to just 11 runs when he half-heartedly pulled pace bowler Mohammad Basit to deep backward square leg in the first over.

However, Hyderabad lost momentum and crashed to 73/6 in the space of nine balls after the powerplay, scoring just two runs.

The slide began when Usman Khan, coming into the final with half-centuries in the last three successive games, was trapped leg before wicket by the tournament's leading wicket-taker Sufyan Moqim (1/23).

Irfan Khan and Kusal Perera were run out due to sharp fielding by Bracewell, and between those dismissals, Glenn Maxwell was undone by Nahid Rana's (2/22) pace and was caught first ball while attempting a pull against the Bangladesh fast bowler.

Ayub stretched the total beyond the 100-run mark with a knock of 54 off 50 balls before falling in Hardie's final over, top-edging a pull to mid-on. The fast bowler then wrapped up the innings by having No. 11 batter Akif Javed caught behind.

Hyderabad enjoyed a fairytale run in the tournament, bouncing back strongly after losing their first four league games and knocking out former champions Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in the playoffs.

(With AP inputs)

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