Former spinner Saeed Ajmal has made a shock revelation while recalling an incident after Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph in 2009. The Younis Khan-led side won the second edition of the tournament after beating Sri Lanka in the final at the iconic Lord's. In a recent interaction, the 47-year-old claimed that the championship-winning squad received a cheque for Rs 25 lakh each from the then Prime Minister (Yusuf Raza Gilani), but they never received the money, as the cheque bounced when the players went to cash it in.

"When we returned home after winning the T20 World Cup in 2009, we did not get that much money. Because, we had a tour of Sri Lanka to follow. The then Prime Minister invited us and gave a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to each player. We were happy it was a lot of money back then. However, the check bounced," Ajmal told Ahmed Ali Butt on his YouTube channel.

Ajmal added that the only money they received after the tournament came from the International Cricket Council.

"I was shocked that even a government cheque could bounce. We were told the PCB chief would handle it, but he refused, saying it was the government's promise. In the end, the only money we got was from the ICC," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)