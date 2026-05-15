Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised eight points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat in the opening Test against Bangladesh. The visitors were ruled eight overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into account, the ICC said in a statement on Friday. With this sanction, Pakistan are now on four points in the WTC standings, placing them eighth, just above West Indies. "Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time," said the ICC statement.

Per Article 16.11.2 of the World Test Championship playing conditions, teams lose one championship point for each over short, resulting in Pakistan being docked eight crucial points in the WTC standings. Bangladesh sealed the first Test with a stunning final-day bowling show, winning by 104 runs, thanks to Nahid Rana's impeccable five-for.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood admitted the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena, alongside third umpire Allahuddien Palekar and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel. The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

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