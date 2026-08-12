Pakistan have received a major boost ahead of their first Test against England, with experienced batter Shan Masood returning to training, according to the ICC. The upcoming three-match Test series between Pakistan and the hosts will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle. Masood sustained a finger injury during the opening Test of Pakistan's recent series against the West Indies in the Caribbean. He subsequently missed the second Test, where Pakistan ended a three-year wait for an away victory by defeating the hosts. The left-handed batter resumed training with the Pakistan squad at Beckenham on Tuesday, raising hopes of his return for the opening Test against England in Leeds, beginning on August 19.

"The national Test squad took part in a practice session at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham. The players participated in batting and bowling net practice during the session," Pakistan confirmed, as quoted by the ICC.

"Injured batter Shan Masood also took part in the practice session. Under the supervision of the medical team, he carried out batting practice."

Pakistan currently sit in eighth place in the World Test Championship standings and will be looking to continue their recent resurgence in England under new skipper Babar Azam. The side will play a three-day tour match in Beckenham before the first Test.

The clash against a Professional County Club Select XI was originally scheduled to take place over four days, starting on August 12, but the match has now been reduced to a three-day fixture that commences on August 13, according to the ICC.

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

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