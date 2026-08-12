Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians after two consecutive finals with the Gujarat Titans-one of which he won-became the subject of a big talking point in 2024. The fact that the MI management decided to name him the captain, demoting Rohit Sharma in the process, left fans infuriated. Three years since his return to the franchise, Hardik reportedly held talks with the Titans, asking if he could make another U-turn. While the franchise was open to the move, it was important for the bosses to discuss the same with skipper Shubman Gill.

Gill played under Hardik after joining the franchise in 2022. As Hardik returned to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 IPL season, Gill was succeeded by him as the captain. Despite the fact that GT did so well last season, finishing as the runners-up, Gill opened the door for Hardik as the franchise bosses sought his approval for the all-rounder's return after a controversial spell with MI.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the GT management and Gill came to know that Hardik also wants the captain's role back. This was when the Gujarat Titans bosses and Gill put their foot down, informing Hardik that such a condition cannot be fulfilled.

"The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

READ | Hardik Pandya Wants Gujarat Titans Return, His 'Condition' Turns Deal-Breaker

With the Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya reportedly looking to part ways over multiple issues, the all-rounder is still in search of a new franchise. In the past few weeks, Hardik has been linked with a move to the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. However, none of the moves have matured so far.

If Hardik is to fulfil his ambitions of leading a franchise, the Knight Riders might be the best franchise for him. With Ajinkya Rahane retiring from all forms of the game, KKR are in search of a new captain. In Hardik, the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise could find the perfect solution.

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