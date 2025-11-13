The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that Pakistan have been penalised 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Pakistan trounced their Asian rival in a nerve-jangling affair to claim a narrow six-run win in the three-match ODI series on Tuesday. The Men in Green were found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during the electrifying fixture and subsequently received a fine.

The sanction was imposed by Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC Panel of Match Referees after the Shaheen Afridi-led side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz levied the charge. There was no need for a formal hearing since Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi accepted the proposed sanction.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

During the pulsating series opener, Sri Lanka put the hosts to bat and sailed smoothly with Pakistan threadbare at 95/4 in 23.2 overs. Salman Ali Agha brought thunder down the ground by orchestrating a batting masterclass to lift Pakistan to a fighting 299/5.

As Salman tormented Sri Lanka's bowling unit, he found reliable support from Hussain Talat, who notched his maiden ODI fifty and returned with a swift 63-ball 62. Salman stayed unbeaten till the end and finished with a rollicking 105* off 87 deliveries.

During Sri Lanka's pursuit of a 300-run target, Shaheen and Naseem Shah bowled in tandem but struggled to hit the correct lengths with the new ball. They conceded plenty of runs and made the Sri Lankan batters' lives comfortable. Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf shifted the momentum by cleaning up Sri Lanka's top four.

Sri Lanka stayed in the contest, courtesy of Wanindu Hasaranga's 52-ball 59. However, his efforts ultimately went in vain as Pakistan secured a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka will look to keep the series alive with a win in the second ODI scheduled to be held on Friday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

