The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to announce the list of centrally contracted players next week, and has allocated PNR 1100 million (approx. Rs 37.3 crore) for the payout for the cricketers who make the cut. The list of players will be revealed before Pakistan travel to the West Indies on July 13 for a Test series. “You can expect at least 45 players to be given new contracts in the new format — the specialisation based categories,” a PCB source informed. For the first time, the PCB had announced format wise categories last month and accordingly the traditional A to D categories were done away with.

They were replaced with AB, A, BC, C and categories based on the players' specialisation — red ball for white ball formats.

Now, the players in AB (Test and ODIs) will get paid PNR 1.5 million for Test matches, and PNR 750,000 for one-dayers.

If they get selected in the T20I squad, they will be paid PNR 500,000.

Similarly, Category A, which contains only Test specialists, players will be paid PNR 1.5 million, and if they get drafted into white ball matches, the payment will be PNR 650,000 for ODIs and PNR 450,000 for T20Is.

The players who get category B contracts (only ODIs and T20s) will be paid PNR 750,000 for 50-over matches and PNR 500,000 for T20 Internationals.

If they get into a Test match, then they will get an additional PNR 900,000.

The players who are given the Category C contracts (only T20Is) will be paid PNR 500,000 for the shortest format, and PNR 700,000 if they get into the longest format.

The players currently under PCB contract get paid PNR 1.25 million as Test match fees, PNR 640,000 for ODIs and PNR 185,000 for T20Is.

But the source said the board has not enhanced the monthly retainer contracts for domestic players who will continue to be paid in the old four categories.

He added the board will pick 175 domestic players for monthly retainers which will be bifurcated as follows: 30 players will get PNR 350,000 per month, 55 will get PNR 250,000, the next 55 players will be paid PNR 150,000 and the final 35 players will be paid PNR 140,000 per month.

The domestic players will also get PNR 100,000 fees for a match in the first class Quaid-e-Trophy tournament, while reserve players in the 15 will be paid PNR 50,000 per match.

The source said the central contracts for women's players had also been revised and the players in the top three categories have been given an increment of 33 percent while those in the final category will get a 50 percent increase in increments.

The women players in category A will now be paid monthly retainer of PNR 600,000 instead of PNR 450,000 while those in category B will get PNR 500,000 instead of PNR 350,000 and those in category C would be paid retainer of PNR 300,000.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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