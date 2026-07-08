Pakistan batter Babar Azam could be set for another stint as the country's T20I captain, with reports suggesting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering restoring him to the role ahead of the team's upcoming assignments. According to a report by the Pakistani publication Daily Ausaf, the PCB is weighing a leadership change in the shortest format following an assessment of the national team's recent performances. If the move is approved, Babar is expected to replace Salman Ali Agha, who has been leading the side during the team's transition phase.

The development comes shortly after Babar regained Pakistan's Test captaincy, indicating that the board may once again be placing its faith in one of the country's most experienced leaders across formats.

No official confirmation has been issued by the PCB, but the report said Babar has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of the T20I side once again as Pakistan begin preparations for upcoming international fixtures and future ICC events.

Babar previously captained Pakistan across all three formats and enjoyed considerable success in T20 internationals. Under his leadership, Pakistan reached the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup before finishing runners-up in the 2022 edition. He also recorded one of the best winning percentages among Pakistan's T20I captains during his previous tenure.

Current skipper Salman Ali Agha is expected to remain part of Pakistan's plans even if the captaincy changes hands, with the report indicating that the PCB continues to value his role within the squad.

Babar remains one of Pakistan's most dependable batters in white-ball cricket, and his experience, leadership credentials, and familiarity with the demands of captaincy are believed to be among the factors influencing the board's thinking.

The report added that an official announcement is expected only after the PCB completes its internal discussions and finalises the squad for Pakistan's next T20I series. Until then, the board has not commented publicly on the speculation surrounding the captaincy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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