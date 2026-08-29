Rattled on the field by England, Pakistan chose to show all of its aggression off the field as the board told broadcaster Sky Sports not to air the interview with Imran Khan's sons during the lunch break on Day 1 of the second Test at Lord's. The PCB even considered not sending its players to the field after the lunch break on the opening day of their second Test against England but eventually settled for a complaint after Sky Sports chose to air the interview. The development, however, became a huge topic of discussion on social media, leaving even the recently retired Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja baffled.

Former England skipper Mike Atherton conducted the 18-minute interview with Imran's sons, Kassim and Suleman. The two expressed fears about the well-being of their 73-year-old father, who is a celebrated former captain under whom the country won its first and only ODI World Cup in 1992.

The PCB had objected to the telecast of the conversation recorded on Wednesday and even considered keeping its players off the field after lunch in protest if Sky went ahead with the broadcast, multiple reports suggested. However, the visitors did take the field as scheduled, and England ended the day at 248 for nine on Thursday.

Reacting to the news that Pakistan complained over Sky's broadcast of the interview, the Pakistan-born Khawaja wrote on social media: “This has got to be a joke".

The PCB learned about the interview after Sky ran a teaser for the segment ahead of the Test. The Bard, it is learnt, contacted the broadcaster, asking it not to air the interview. In Pakistan, PTV, which is broadcasting the series, did not show the interview.

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Imran's health has become a major talking point globally in recent weeks. He was recently taken for medical examination at the Shifa Hospital in Islamabad on the directions of Pakistan's Supreme Court but was brought back to the prison after a check-up.

Atherton and 20 other former captains, including India great Sunil Gavaskar, sent a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a few days ago asking him to ensure proper medical care for Imran, who is believed to have lost significant vision since his imprisonment.

With PTI Inputs

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