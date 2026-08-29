Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was put under the spotlight as he attended the press conference at the end of the second day's play at Lord's in the second Test against England. While it is usual for coaches and players to be asked about cricketing affairs on the field, when a question about the saga over the interview featuring Imran Khan's sons was asked, Sarfaraz looked visibly rattled. The former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter looked keen to move on from the topic. Sometimes, he even responded to questions before being asked, as if he had memorised the answers to those topics.

When asked by a reporter about the conversation between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the interview on Sky, where Michael Atherton spoke to Imran Khan's sons, Sarfaraz played dumb.

"I don't know anything. I'm just focusing on the match," said Sarfaraz in response to the question.

When the reporter asked if there ever was a suggestion that the Pakistani players would not take the field in the second session of the game as Sky went ahead with the interview despite being warned by the PCB, Sarfaraz didn't even let the question be completed and started saying "no, no, no, no, no".

"You're talking about the interview? We don't know about the interview," said the Pakistan head coach. "All are OK. We were having lunch at that time."

Sarfaraz Ahmed said he and his players did not know about a Pakistan Cricket Board threat to the England and Wales Cricket Board over a Sky interview with the sons of Imran Khan.



During lunch on day one of the second Test, Sky Sports aired an interview with Suleiman and Kasim… pic.twitter.com/nxgWDjrYOc — Test Match Special (@bbctms) August 28, 2026

In the interview conducted by Atherton, Suleiman and Kasim expressed concerns over the treatment and security given to their father, who has been behind bars since 2023.

It has been reported by multiple media outlets that Sky received a complaint about the plan to broadcast the interview from the PCB. In fact, even the ECB reportedly took government advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office about the interview, and Pakistan's boycott threat. In the end, the interview was aired and Pakistani players did take the field.

The Test series is being aired in Pakistan by public broadcaster PTV, using Sky's feed. PTV, however, did not air the interview and decided to run commercials in that segment.

Ultimately, Pakistan resumed play after lunch. It has also been reported that Sky received no further complaints on Friday over the interview, as the topic continued to blow up.

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