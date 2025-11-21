Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2nd Semi-Final, Live Score Updates
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2nd Semi-Final, Live Updates: Pakistan A will be taking on Sri Lanka A in the second semi-final match of Asia Cup Rising Stars.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2nd Semi-Final, Live Updates© X (Twitter)
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2nd Semi-Final, Live Updates: Pakistan A will be taking on Sri Lanka A in the second semi-final match of Asia Cup Rising Stars on Friday in Doha. Pakistan played a dominating cricket in the group stage where they won all the three games, including a brilliant win over the arch-rivals India. On the other hand, Sri Lanka finsished at the second spot in the Group A points table, where they just lost against Afghanistan. The final match of the tournament will be played on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK A vs SL A, Asia Cup Rising Stars SF
All eyes are on Doha, as the DP World Asia Cup Rising Stars, 2025 brings us to the magnificent West End Park International Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A are meeting in an interesting contest.