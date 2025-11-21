Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2nd Semi-Final, Live Updates: Pakistan A will be taking on Sri Lanka A in the second semi-final match of Asia Cup Rising Stars on Friday in Doha. Pakistan played a dominating cricket in the group stage where they won all the three games, including a brilliant win over the arch-rivals India. On the other hand, Sri Lanka finsished at the second spot in the Group A points table, where they just lost against Afghanistan. The final match of the tournament will be played on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)