Former Indian cricket team batter Mohammad Kaif believes that a change in ownership will not affect Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The possibility of a sale has gained momentum in the past few days as the IPL 2025 champions were put on sale by Diageo. The company announced that they have initiated the process the sell the IPL as well as the Women's Premier League (WPL) team. Kaif, who was a part of RCB between 2011 and 2012, said that the franchise has found the winning template on the field and a potential change in ownership will not impact their progress.

“I think the best thing about RCB from last time was how they performed in the auction. They appointed a new captain and his bonding with Virat Kohli was also good. What hadn't happened in the team's history before, happened the previous time. Bowlers had more say in their title victory. Whether we talk of Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal. Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed his good form. So, RCB have understood to spend as much money on bowlers as they do on batters,” Kaif said on YouTube.

“Whoever comes as owners, RCB have now set a template that Kohli bats at the top and Tim David plays as a finisher. They brought Phil Salt – Kohli and Salt gave good starts. Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya aren't that big names but Pandya proved himself as a match-winner with the bat. He also performed well with the ball,” he added.

The franchise had two outstanding years in the past, winning the WPL title in 2024 and securing the IPL title this year, defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

As per ESPNCricinfo, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Diageo said it was conducting a "strategic review" of its investment in the franchise, which is expected to be completed by March 31 next year.

RCSPL is a fully owned subsidiary of United Spirits Ltd, which is owned by Diageo.

"RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL; however, it is non-core to our alcobev (alcohol and beverages) business," said Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director and CEO of United Spirits, in the SEBI filing.

"This step reinforces USL and Diageo's commitment to reviewing our India portfolio to ensure sustained long-term value for stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL's best interests in mind," it added.

The move comes amid Diageo's struggles in its core, global business of drinks, which has faced significant pressure over the years. In a SEBI filing dated June this year, the company had denied reports of RCB's sale, with USL's company secretary Mital Sanghvi calling it "speculative".

(With ANI inputs)