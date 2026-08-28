In July 2025, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had been involved in a heated spat with Lee Fortis, the pitch curator of The Oval in England. A year on from that incident, Fortis has reportedly been placed on leave after being involved in another argument, this time with an employee of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). As per British media outlet The Telegraph, the argument occurred while the ground was being prepared for a match in The Hundred 2026, and that the ECB employee left the scene in tears after the incident.

The report further states that Lee Fortis then had a long conversation with Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy on the pitch, after which the groundsman left the field.

According to the report, Fortis has not been seen on the ground since that incident, with some sources claiming that he may not return at all.

The argument between Fortis and the ECB employee took place on July 28, ahead of a match between MI London and London Spirit in The Hundred 2026.

"Matters involving the Club and its employees are private and confidential, and therefore it would not be appropriate to comment," a Surrey spokesperson said on the issue.

What happened between Gambhir and Fortis?

Ahead of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval, Gambhir had had a major disagreement with Fortis.

"You don't tell any of us what we need to do... you have no right to tell us. You are just a groundsman, nothing beyond," Gambhir had been heard telling the groundsman.

On that occasion, Fortis had reportedly asked the Indian coaching staff to stay 2.5 metres away from the main pitch square, despite them wearing joggers or rubber spiked shoes, prompting frustration from the Indian camp.

India went on to win the fifth Test and draw the five-match series 2-2.

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