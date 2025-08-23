Following his side's series-sealing win over Australia in the second ODI, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi revealed what inspired his set-up to dismiss out-of-form Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne as he tempted him to chase a delivery outside the off stump. Ngidi's majestic 5/42 while defending 278 against the Aussies helped his side skittle out the 50-over World Champions for just 193 runs as they secured the three-match series with a game left. Ngidi's five-wicket haul in the second ODI against Australia earned him the Player of the Match award, his first in any format in nearly three years.

Following the win, Ngidi revealed that his plan was to put an outside-off trap against Labuschagne, and it was inspired by fellow pacer Marco Jansen's setup to remove Labuschagne in the ICC World Test Championship Final just a few months back.

"We do our video analysis, and we have seen, even from the Test Championship, outside off with the ball shaping away seems to be effective. He leaves very well, but you need to score runs at some point in ODI cricket, so you are probably going to feel outside off," he noted as quoted by ICC.

"I just tried to keep it simple and just plug away at that length and that line, and it seemed to come off. It went according to plan," he added.

Now, after his dismissal for a single-digit score, Labuschagne is century-less for his past 48 international matches, with 12 fifties in his past 56 innings at an average of 28.74.

South Africa has maintained a consistent all-format run of form over the years, lifting the World Test Championship 2025 mace, making it to the title clash of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup and making multiple semi-final appearances across formats.

Speaking after the win, the pacer pointed out while the side still looks out for positive results, they have stayed true to their identity regardless.

"The most important thing is how we played. Are we playing our brand of cricket? Are we playing the way we want to play? When we lose and we are not playing our way or with the freedom that the coach has given us, then it is a problem," he said.

"But when we execute and we play the way we want to play, that is the beautiful thing," he added.

Reflecting on his performance after bagging a five-for in the second ODI, the South African pacer added, "It is pretty much about giving you the freedom to bowl what you want to bowl."

"We have been playing international cricket for a couple of years now, so we kind of know what we are good at and what we need to do. Set your field and bowl what you want to bowl according to whatever you see in front of you.

"Play the conditions in front of you and do not be scared to try things," he added.

Ngidi has relished bowling against Australia in ODIs, claiming 26 wickets against them - the most he has taken against any opponent.

"It is always a battle against Australia. It is always competitive," Ngidi said.

"It is a test of character because we were put under pressure from the T20Is, and we had the opportunity to win a series tonight, so just mentally stepping up and finishing it off."

"It is just a great rivalry that's always been there. And it is going to continue for many, many years," he concluded.

South Africa will look to cap off their tour on a high when they face Australia in the third and final ODI on Sunday, August 24, in Mackay.

