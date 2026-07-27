In Indian cricket, where every single season there are a host of newcomers knocking on the senior team's doors, it becomes increasingly difficult for the BCCI national selection committee to justify every pick and snub. In fact, even narrative shifts occur at breathtaking speed. Just a week after seeing his place in the Indian team being questioned, 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has completely rewritten the script. With a commanding display in India's 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe in Harare, the teenage sensation has not merely announced his arrival on the world stage; he has made top-order selection a tricky jigsaw puzzle for the Ajit Agarkar-led team of selectors.

Sooryavanshi's initial steps in national colours were far from effortless. After replacing Sanju Samson during the tour of England, the young left-hander managed modest returns of 14, 13, and 15 before being sidelined for the series-decider. Critics questioned whether it was too early to push the teenager into the top tier of Indian cricket.

However, the Indian selection panel maintained their faith and decided to retain him in the squad for the three-match series in Zimbabwe. Returning to the familiar surroundings of the Harare Sports Club, the very venue where he blazed a stunning 175 against England in the Under-19 World Cup final, Sooryavanshi transformed potential into pure dominance.

As the Zimbabwe series concluded, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player in men's international cricket history to earn the honour. He ended the 3-match series as the leading run-scorer across both teams with 151 runs in three innings and an average of over 50.

In the first T20I of the series, Sooryavanshi slammed his maiden T20I fifty off just 18 balls in the opening match. He ended the series with a mature 81 off 49 balls.

What set Sooryavanshi's performances apart in Harare was not merely raw power, but an impressive tactical adaptability. In fact, India's head coach for the series, VVS Laxman, couldn't believe how mature the teenager had become, having only started to make waves in Indian cricket a couple of years ago.

The Selection Headache:

Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise leaves the Indian team management facing a selection conundrum that can't really be 'fairly' resolved. His dominance at the top of the order has directly challenged established names.

Left out of the Zimbabwe tour following quiet outings, Sanju Samson now faces an uphill task to reclaim his spot. Former cricketers like Irfan Pathan have openly noted that when a youngster takes his chance with such conviction, returning to the XI becomes extraordinarily difficult for the incumbent.

Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, continues to endure a prolonged slump, recording consecutive low scores (2, 8, 1, 3, 16, 10). With Sooryavanshi demonstrating both explosive hitting and innings-building ability, pressure on Abhishek -- the man ranked No. 2 in ICC Rankings for batters -- is rapidly increasing.

At just 15 years old, Sooryavanshi has displayed a rare blend of fearless strokeplay and tactical awareness beyond his years that arguably no player of his age ever has. As India look towards upcoming international assignments and major tournaments, the selectors no longer have the option to simply leave Sooryavanshi out. But breaking the opening pair of Abhishek and Samson -- the duo who won India the T20 World Cup this year -- isn't going to be easy either.

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