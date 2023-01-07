Suryakumar Yadav produced yet another T20 batting masterclass with a 51-ball unbeaten 112 and powered India to 228 for five in the third and final game against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday. Surya toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third T20I century. After completing his fifty 26 balls, Surya took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. He ended the innings in style, hitting a six and a four off Chamika Karunaratne in the last over.

After the ton, fans lauded Suryakumar Yadav.

Shubman Gill (46), who failed to go beyond single digit scores in the previous two matches, was cautious as he opened his account after playing nine dots with a six, followed by a four off Dilshan Madushanka in the third over.

Rahul Triptahi played a 16-ball 35-run knock after Ishan Kishan (1) was sent back in the first over.

As soon as spin was introduced, Tripathi targeted Mahesh Theekshana (0/48) as he collected three fours from the fifth over. He scooped the first one over square leg, swept the second to point and hit the third over mid-off.

Tripathi assumed the role of the aggressor as he pummelled Chamika Karunaratne (1/52) for twin sixes before perishing off a short ball, caught at short third.

India collected 53 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay and while Gill continued to score at a slow pace, Surya was at his effortless best.

The world's number one batter in the format looked like a man from another planet. He reached his half century by sending the ball to the boundary.

With Surya firing, Gill tried to up the ante at the other end as well. He hit Wanindu Hasaranga (1/36) for a six but a as the youngster moved down the wicket to dispatch the ball for another boundary, a leg-break got the better of him to out an end to a 111-run partnership.

Gill's wicket saw a change in momentum as India lost skipper Hardik Pandya (4) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (4) in quick succession.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Surya as he repeatedly timed the ball to perfection. He hit nine sixes and seven fours in his blazing knock.

Towards the end, he found an able ally in Axar Patel (21 not) as the duo took India over the 220-run mark.

