Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
T20 World Cup 07 Feb 26 to 08 Mar 26
Story ProgressBack to home

England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: England are set to take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on Tuesday in Pallekele. Pakistan, whose opening Super 8 fixture against New Zealand was washed out, will be desperate for a strong performance to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Meanwhile, England began their Super 8 campaign in style with a commanding 51-run victory over Sri Lanka. With Pakistan facing mounting pressure, a loss today could significantly hurt their chances of progressing to the final four. (Live Scorecard)

England vs Pakistan Live Score | ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates, straight from Pallekele:

Feb 24, 2026 17:16 (IST)
Share

T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup, Super 8 match between England and Pakistan, straight from the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
England England Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Harry Brook Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler Agha Salman Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam Sam Curran Shaheen Shah Afridi Shaheen Afridi T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score England vs Pakistan, Super 8 - Match 5 Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule , Results and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.