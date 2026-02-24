India cricketer Rinku Singh has rushed back home from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup camp after his father's health deteriorated, sources have said. According to information available, Rinku's father is suffering from stage-4 liver cancer and is currently on ventilator support. The batter left the team environment to be with his family during this critical time. Rinku is part of the India national cricket team squad for the tournament, but there is no clarity yet on whether he will return to rejoin the team. The situation is being closely monitored by the team management.

The left-handed batter has become an important member of India's white-ball setup in recent years, particularly valued for his finishing ability in pressure situations. Any extended absence could impact India's team combination during the latter stages of the tournament.

For now, the focus remains on his family situation, with the cricketing fraternity expected to rally around the player during this difficult period. An official update from the team management is awaited.

Plenty of players like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, etc., were visible during practice on Tuesday, but Rinku was not present on the field.

So far, Rinku has had a mixed-bag World Cup with the bat, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11*. In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and a best score of 44*.

Team India will be playing a must-win clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday. After a humiliating 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super Eight phase opener, the Men in Blue will need to win their remaining matches to stay alive in their title defence and also hope that South Africa finish the Super Eight phase unbeaten.