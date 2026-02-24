After India's 76-run loss to South Africa in a T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash, a reel shot by social media influencer RJ Princy Parikh with David Miller went viral. Miller top-scored for South Africa with a 35-ball 63 as the Proteas slammed 187/7 in 20 overs. India fell short of the target by 76 runs. After the match in Ahmedabad, Parikh posted a video on her social media accounts with the caption: "David Miller! What a player." In the video, Parikh could be seen encircling Miller. The caption within the video read: "I thought we were friends, David."

Now, Parikh has alleged that she received "disturbing rape threats" and was body-shamed after the reel was released. As a result, she was forced to delete the reel from her Facebook account. The video reel still remains on her Instagram account. Parikh added that she will file police complaint over the threats.



Here is the viral reel.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised South Africa's composure under pressure following their victory over India in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, highlighting the match-winning contributions of David Miller and Dewald Brevis. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan pointed out how the Proteas recovered after losing three early wickets, crediting India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his impactful spell before Miller shifted the momentum.

"The way South Africa lost three wickets, Bumrah was bowling brilliantly. But then Miller showed his experience. Having played six World Cups, it seemed he wanted to make his comeback in Ahmedabad in this big stadium after missing out in the World Cup final. And he did, with a half-century innings at exactly the moment the team needed him the most," Pathan said.

Miller's composed half-century steadied the South African innings at a critical point, turning the game in the Proteas' favour after early setbacks.

Pathan also lauded Brevis for his maturity in handling the situation, particularly after the Proteas were reduced to three wickets down. He emphasised that Brevis' 45-run knock and his partnership with Miller were decisive in the outcome of the match.

"That 45-run innings from Brevis was crucial. Without that partnership, South Africa would not have won the match at all. It was such a mature innings. At first, when three wickets had fallen, he played cautiously. Usually, Brevis would come and play big shots immediately. But as a batsman who plays at a strike rate of 180, he took a little time initially, built the partnership, and that partnership gave South Africa much-needed stability," he added