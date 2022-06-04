Shane Warne will go down in the history of cricket as one of the greatest bowlers ever seen. The wily leg-spinner had a knack of bowling unplayable deliveries which would catch the batters off-guard. Warne died this year in March after a suspected heart attack in Thailand but his legacy lives on. It was on this very day (June 4), 29 years ago, when Warne stamped his authority in the Ashes as he delivered a the "ball of the century" to get the better of England batter Mike Gatting during the first Test at Manchester.

On his very first ball in the Ashes, Warne showed the world what he is made of and made fans immediately take notice.

The spinner's delivery landed wide of leg stump, but it spun viciously and ended up knocking the off-stump and England batter Mike Gatting was left in shock.

#OnThisDay in 1993, @ShaneWarne did this at Old Trafford...



The ball of the century.



Limited Ashes tickets remain https://t.co/vAwSfM6JnG pic.twitter.com/i5b3KYBwBM — Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) June 4, 2019

Two years ago, the ICC had shared a video of Warne, in which he called the ball of the century a "fluke".

"The ball of the century was a fluke. Really was, I never did it again, but I think it was meant to be. As a leg-spinner we always want to bowl a perfect leg-break every ball, I managed to do it first up, it changed my life both on and off the field. Very proud that I bowled it. Mike Gatting was the best player of spin in England's team, so do that first up in England, was a special moment," Warne said in the video.

"It was meant to be ..."



WATCH: Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne on his famous 'Ball of the Century' which he bowled on this day, 27 years ago, by "fluke" pic.twitter.com/ZXJzWySti2 — ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2020

Warne had passed away due to a cardiac arrest in March aged 52. The spinner was on a vacation in Thailand at the time of his death.

Promoted

Warne is regarded as one of the best cricketers to play the game. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 708 scalps to his name, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

Warne had also led Rajasthan Royals to IPL triumph in the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008.