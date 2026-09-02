Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta has recalled the intimidating on-field presence of legendary spinner Anil Kumble, revealing that he would sometimes appeal even when he knew a batter was not out simply because Kumble expected him to be relentless behind the stumps. Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Dasgupta reflected on his experiences of keeping wickets to Kumble and highlighted the contrast between the former India captain's personality away from the field and his intense approach during matches.

"Off the field, Anil Kumble is a very, very different character. But on the field, he is scary, literally scary. I have gotten scolded by him a lot. For example, I used to believe that I should appeal only when I genuinely felt the batter was out. But Anil Kumble used to scold me so many times, asking me why I wasn't appealing," said Dasgupta.

He added, "Because it was Anil Kumble bowling, so sometimes, I used to forcefully appeal just because of him, even when I knew in my head it was not out and we were not going to get the decision."

Kumble, widely regarded as one of India's greatest match-winners, finished his international career as India's leading wicket-taker, taking 956 wickets across formats during an 18-year career from 1990 to 2008.

The leg-spinner remains one of only three bowlers in Test history to claim all 10 wickets in an innings, achieving the feat against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999 with figures of 10/74.

Kumble also holds the record for the most Test wickets by an Indian bowler and was renowned for his exceptional workload, delivering more than 40,000 balls in the longest format.

Dasgupta, who represented India between 2001 and 2002, played eight Tests and five ODIs. He scored his maiden Test century against England at Mohali in 2001 and later established himself as a cricket commentator and analyst.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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