Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave a perfect reply to a reporter after being quized over the current state of the country's cricket team. Babar, who is set to lead Peshawar Zalmi in the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), addressed the media along with five other captains in a pre-tournament press conference. During the presser, the reporter put Babar in a spot, asking the star batter whether he would only speak up when Pakistan cricket gets "finished."

"Maujooda team performances jo chal rahe hain, kis din aap kuch bolenge? Jis don poori team khatam ho jaayegi, tab aap bolenge, kya ho raha hai, kya nahin ho raha hai Pakistan team mein? (Given the current performances of the team, when will you say something? Will you wait until the entire team is finished one day, then you'll speak, asking what is happening, what is not happening in the Pakistan team?)" the reporter asked Babar.

However, Babar had an apt response to the reporter's doubts, saying he is not afraid to speak his mind, but insisted that it is not his job to speak publicly about national team matters.

"Jaha mujhe bolna hoga, waha main bolta hu. Aur main media pe baithke nahi bolunga ki kya karna chahiye. Mujhe jaha jo bolna hota hain main kamre ke andar bol deta hu. Main yaha aake dhindora nahi pitunga ki social media me ye honi chahiye, ye meri job nahi hain. (Where I need to speak, I speak. And I won't sit in the media and say what should be done. When I need to say something, I say it inside the room. I won't come here and make a big deal about what should happen on social media. That's not my job)," Babar retorted.

The 10th season of PSL kicks off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament features 34 matches across various venues, with the final scheduled for May 18 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Babar will be in action on Saturday as Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators.