On Mohammad Kaif's Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar Compares Him To This Superhero

Mohammad Kaif turned 37 on Friday and wishes poured in from far and wide for the former India cricketer. Among them was a certain Sachin Tendulkar, who took to Twitter to wish Kaif. As has become a custom with Indian cricketers past and present, there was a message for Kaif from Tendulkar that even had the 'birthday boy' laughing. Tendulkar posted a picture of Kaif taking a diving catch and captioned it: "Wishing a very happy birthday to our very own #TeamIndia Superman. Bas cape missing hai, Kaifu. Have a super day and year ahead, @MohammadKaif."

Wishing a very happy birthday to our very own #TeamIndia Superman. Bas cape missing hai, Kaifu ;) Have a super day and year ahead, @MohammadKaif. pic.twitter.com/ZXVNENxRjv — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 1, 2017

Within a few minutes Kaif replied, thanking the Indian great for his wishes.

Haha..Thank you for your wishes @sachin_rt Paaji. You continue to inspire so many of us even beyond the Cricket field. https://t.co/Af5s9HckMW — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 1, 2017

Meanwhile, other Indian cricketers also took to Twitter to wish Kaif on his birthday.

Happy birthday @MohammadKaif

You made me believe fielding can change the course of the match and fielding has now been redefined in cricket because of people like you!

Fondly remember our hostel days where we showed runs saved were as important as runs scored. pic.twitter.com/HtiOoi1gbF — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 1, 2017

Happy birthday brother @mohammadkaif, always fondly remember the thrilling times we had on and off the field together! Have a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/4LD665YHrU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 1, 2017

Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif . May you maintain good health and wealth in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/CZ9SXnHED0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 1, 2017

Wishing you a year filled with love and joy. A very happy birthday, @MohammadKaif . pic.twitter.com/7yR88trAAs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 1, 2017

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden too wished Kaif and took the opportunity to apologise for "terrifying" him at bat pad.

Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif I'm sorry for terrifying you at bat pad for all@those years Have a wonderful year full happiness and joy!!! — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) December 1, 2017

Kaif played 125 ODIs for India, scoring 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01. He has two ODI centuries and 17 fifties to his name. Despite being a solid middle-order batsman, Kaif failed to secure a Test berth in the Indian team.

He played just 13 Tests, scoring 324 runs at an average of 32.84, including one hundred and half-centuries.

But more than his batting prowess, Kaif made a name for himself as being a livewire on the field. He and Yuvraj Singh are credited with taking the Indian fielding to the next level.

Kaif took 55 catches in ODIs and 14 in Tests.