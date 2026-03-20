The BCCI selectors have already narrowed down 20-odd probables for the ODI World Cup 2027 and they will be tracking their progress during the IPL 2026 season, according to a report by PTI. Although the World Cup is still a year away, a BCCI source told PTI that th selectors already have a tentative list of players and the selection panel members are expected to be presented at several matches during the course of the season. IPL 2026 will begin on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. The BCCI source added that the selection panel comprising of SS Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Pragyan Ojha will be visiting the stadium and will also track the IPL matches on television.

"The BCCI is looking at each selector watching at least one game per week which covers five games per week from the venue. Else obviously they can track on TV," the official said.

The report further claimed that is unlikely that the selectors will keep the LA Olympics or the T20 World Cup 2028 in mind while tracking the players during the IPL season. They are also not expected to look at any breakout star for the World Cup.

While Harshit Rana will take some time to recover from his knee injury, the four fast bowlers who will be tracked include Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The selection committee is also unlikely to compromise on team strength for the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Mullanpur from June 6 to 10, even though it does not have World Test Championship points to offer.

It is understood that with nine Tests to be played between August and March, all top red-ball players, including the front-line bowlers, will be available for the game.

Even Bumrah and Siraj, unless there is a niggle during the IPL, will also be a part of the Afghanistan squad.

"The India Test cap isn't for experimentation. For that, you have India A shadow tours. As of now, in Tests, Bumrah, Siraj and Prasidh are top three bowlers on the selectors' radar," the BCCI source said.

(With PTI inputs)